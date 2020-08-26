City redevelopment director promoted to community development director

Fort Wayne's redevelopment director was promoted today to replace the city's current community development director, who will retire next month.

In a news release, Mayor Tom Henry announced Nancy Townsend will take over for Community Development Director Cindy Joyner, whose retirement comes after 18 years of public service.

Townsend will take over the role on Sept. 1.

"I look forward to having Nancy as part of my team of division directors," Henry said in a statement. "I value and appreciate her work ethic, leadership skills and commitment to serving the public. Nancy's experience and expertise will be valuable assets as we move forward with important projects and initiatives."

Townsend, who has been a city employee since 1990, took over as redevelopment director in 2016, following the retirement of Greg Leatherman, who now sits on the city's Redevelopment Commission. Prior to that, Townsend was manager of development services for City Utilities. She has also served as a senior planner and community development specialist within the Community Development Division.

Townsend holds a bachelor's degree in urban development and public policy from Indiana University's School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

