RV maker to add up to 369 jobs in Butler, LaGrange

An RV maker will invest $7 million in two northeast Indiana expansions and create up to 369 new jobs by the end of 2023, officials announced today.

Forest River plans to build onto existing production sites in DeKalb and LaGrange counties, spending $3.5 million each in Butler and LaGrange.

The manufacturer now employs 9,500 in 10 Indiana locations. The expansion plans call for adding 120 jobs in Butler and 249 in LaGrange.

Hiring will begin in January at both locations for manufacturing, operations, administrative and management positions, according to a news release. Applications will be accepted online.

Forest River, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is one of the largest RV manufacturers in the country. The company makes travel trailers, fifth wheels, pop-up tent campers, park model trailers, destination trailers, cargo trailers, commercial vehicles, buses, pontoons and mobile restroom trailers.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Forest River up to $1.33 million in conditional tax credits based on its Butler job creation plans and up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on its LaGrange job creation plans. The tax abatements are performance-based.

Butler and LaGrange will consider additional incentives, according to a news release.

