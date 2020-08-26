Wednesday, August 26, 2020 1:44 pm
Washington Center Road section restricted for 3 months
The Journal Gazette
Washington Center Road will be restricted between Lima Road and Innovation Boulevard from Thursday through Dec. 15 during a sidewalk project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems. contact the city's transportation engineering department at 260-427-1172.
