    Wednesday, August 26, 2020 1:44 pm

    Washington Center Road section restricted for 3 months

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road will be restricted between Lima Road and Innovation Boulevard from Thursday through Dec. 15 during a sidewalk project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems. contact the city's transportation engineering department at 260-427-1172.

     

