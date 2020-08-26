Indiana: 971 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 971 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 18 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 89,359 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 3,041 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,022,537 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,010,981 Tuesday.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.