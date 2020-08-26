Pacers Relieve Nate McMillan of Coaching Duties

The following was released on Wednesday, August 26, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have relieved head coach Nate McMillan of his coaching duties.

“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

McMillan took over coaching duties of the Pacers prior to the 2016-17 season; and in his four years with the team he led them to a 183-136 record, including 3-16 in the playoffs. He has an overall coaching record of 661-588, with 17-36 in the playoffs. McMillan’s 183 wins as head coach of the Pacers is third in the team’s NBA history.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

For more information, contact the Pacers’ Media Relations Department at (317) 917-2500.