Pacers fire McMillan after series sweep

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers fired coach Nate McMillan on Wednesday less than three weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years.

Team officials made the announcement 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight first-round sweep.

McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise's NBA history. His playoff record with the team was just 3-16.

“This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction,” said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, who has a long relationship with McMillan. "Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

McMillan finished his tenure with Indiana ranked No. 3 in victories in the team’s NBA history.