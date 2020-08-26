Two hurt in motorcycle crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a motorcycle crash that hurt two people, including a woman with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.

Officers said they arrived at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Le Steele Boulevard where they found the victims on the ground about 9:30 p.m.

Police believe the pair were riding the motorbike west on Washington Center when a car turned into their path.

The victims' injuries initially didn't not appear life-threatening, but when they arrived at a hospital staffers downgraded the woman's condition, police said.

No information was provided about the driver of the car.