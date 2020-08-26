Wednesday, August 26, 2020 6:37 am
Two hurt in motorcycle crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a motorcycle crash that hurt two people, including a woman with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Officers said they arrived at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Le Steele Boulevard where they found the victims on the ground about 9:30 p.m.
Police believe the pair were riding the motorbike west on Washington Center when a car turned into their path.
The victims' injuries initially didn't not appear life-threatening, but when they arrived at a hospital staffers downgraded the woman's condition, police said.
No information was provided about the driver of the car.
