Shooting leaves 1 critical
Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they responded to the incident about 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hoaglund Avenue and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital where medical staff downgraded his condition to life-threatening, police said.
Some witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw a possible suspect leaving the area on foot. Other witnesses said they saw the person get into a vehicle after leaving the victim on the ground.
No further information was provided.
