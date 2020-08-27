Warsaw man dies in Kosciusko crash

A Warsaw man died this afternoon and another was seriously hurt in a head-on crash on Old Indiana 15 near Milford, Indiana State Police said.

State police at Bremen said the victim, who was not identified, was driving south near Kosciusko County Road 1300 North about 1:30 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep driven north by Lindsay Senders, 34, of Warsaw.

State police were assisted by the Kosciusko County sheriff's department, Milford and Syracuse police, Milford Fire and EMS and Lutheran EMS.