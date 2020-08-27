Silver Alert declared for missing southern Indiana teen

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing southern Indiana teenager who is believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kamryn Bowman, 14, who was last seen in New Albany at 12:30 p.m. today, the alert said.

Kamryn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Kamryn is asked to call New Albany police at 812-944-6411 or dial 911.