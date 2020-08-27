Some showers, storms occurring in area; more possible Friday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are occurring in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio this afternoon, with a low chance that some activity could last through the night, the National Weather Service said.

It said there is a low chance of isolated strong to severe storms; localized heavy rain is also possible.

Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, the weather service said.

It said thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and Friday night. A few storms may be strong to severe late Friday afternoon and evening, with hail and wind the biggest threats, the weather service said.