Indiana: 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 1,164 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 90,504 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 3,047 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,034,746 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,022,537 Wednesday.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.