Verbatim: Indiana Michigan Power Sending Crews to Gulf States

The following was released on Thursday, August 27, 2020:

Indiana Michigan Power is sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist with the restoration of power following the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

Crews left their respective I&M Service Centers early Thursday to travel as far as Mississippi and Arkansas tonight and will be prepared to deploy early Friday. The sites where they will be working have not yet been determined.

I&M will be providing mutual assistance to Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), which serves parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. SWEPCO crews and contractors provided mutual assistance to I&M the week of Aug.10 after a derecho caused widespread power outages in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.