Resolution reached in lawsuit against sheriff

A resolution apparently has been reached in a federal lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Gladieux, 56, is accused of pushing down a 15-year-old boy who was volunteering last year at the Three Rivers Festival. The boy's parents, Erin and Brad Bullerman, sued and argued in court documents their son was shoved by the sheriff, who appeared intoxicated.

The Bullermans sought at least $300,000.

Lawyers met with privately with a judge Wednesday, and a docket entry in the case this morning says "resolution achieved." The lawsuit is expected to be dismissed, according to the entry in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

It is not clear exactly how the case was resolved, and terms of settlements often are not made public.

Gladieux has disputed the events, and his attorneys have said there were "very, very different" facts at play.

mleblanc@jg.net