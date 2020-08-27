Verbatim: Lt. Gov. Crouch announces 42 COVID-19 Response Phase 2 Recipients

The following was released on Thursday, August 27, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 27, 2020) – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced that an additional 42 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $10.09 million in federal grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis.” said Lt. Gov. Crouch “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”

On April 30, Lt. Governor Crouch announced 61 COVID-19 Response Phase 1 recipients, who received more than $10.7 million in funding. To continue addressing the economic impact caused by COVID-19 on rural Hoosier businesses, OCRA launched a second phase of the COVID-19 Response Program.

“Many of the business owners face already-slim margins, which make these grants even more essential for their survival,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “OCRA is pleased to be able to continue our support for small businesses which is integral to the recovery of Indiana’s rural economy.”

Eligible applicants for this program could apply for up to $250,000 and include non-entitlement local units of government. The two eligible economic recovery activities included grants or loans to businesses to retain Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) jobs.

Funding for the COVID-19 Response Phase 2 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is a summary of the projects being funded under each category. For more information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.

Grants to businesses to retain jobs

The City of Bedford is awarded $241,873 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses including retail and commercial businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Boonville is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to businesses located in the city to retain LMI employees.

The City of Charlestown is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Jeffersonville is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to retain jobs for local, small businesses that employ less than 100 LMI employees and the pay rate.

The City of Madison is awarded $250,000 to provide $5,000 to $10,000 grants to qualified businesses supporting LMI employees.

The City of Monticello is awarded $250,000 to provide grant funds to local businesses, within the City of Monticello, to help with payroll and other operational costs.

The City of Mount Vernon is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses retaining full-time LMI employees.

The City of Shelbyville is awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees located within the City limits.

The City of Scottsburg is awarded $250,000 to provide grant loans of up to $10,000 to small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Washington is awarded $250,000 for continuing to aid businesses through funding which assists with rent payments, utilities, payroll, insurances, and other costs associated with business operations.

The Town of Clarksville is awarded $250,000 to provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses that have been most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Fort Branch is awarded $250,000 to award grants in the amount of up to $10,000, to businesses located in the town limits, to retain full-time LMI employees.

The Town of Hagerstown is awarded $250,000 to assist LMI employees at local, small businesses by providing grants to fund working capital in reopening, restocking, and to help pay for remote work technology.

The Town of Haubstadt is awarded $150,000 to help local small businesses with 25 employees or less to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Nashville is awarded $250,000 to provide grants to businesses for retaining low-to-moderate income employees’ jobs. The grants, up to $10,000 each, will be for small businesses that have a revenue equal to or less than $1 million, have 100 employees or less, and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of New Harmony is awarded $250,000 and will be awarding economic development grants, of up to $10,000 per business applicant, to provide an infusion of operating capital and to retain full-time LMI employees.

The Town of Spencer is awarded $250,000 to provide grants up to $10,000 each to local, small businesses to retain LMI jobs.

Daviess County is awarded $250,000 to provide up to $10,000 grants to 25 to 30 small businesses that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to business owners who are veterans, minorities, or women.

Gibson County is awarded $250,000 and intends to award grants in the amount of up to $10,000 to businesses retaining LMI employees.

Jennings County is awarded $250,000 to provide $5,000 to $10,000 grants to eligible for-profit businesses to assist with LMI job retention through employee salaries, rent/mortgage payments, health/ safety materials, or innovative technology services to accommodate remote work or a change in operations.

LaGrange County is awarded $250,000 to assist small businesses by providing grants for working capital needs.

La Porte County is awarded $250,000 to fund the La Porte County Action Fund, Working Capital, and Payroll Assistance Grants to businesses for retaining LMI jobs.

Marshall County is awarded $250,000 to create the Marshall County Crossroads Loan Program. This county-wide micro-loan program would be used to provide funds to businesses or for employees of businesses that fit into the size standard of less than $1 million in gross annual sales and less than 20 LMI employees.

Orange County is awarded $250,000 to provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses and microenterprises to retain jobs held by LMI employees, provide working capital and/or support remote work for employees.

Posey County is awarded $250,000 to award grants of up to $10,000 to businesses, located in the corporate limits of Posey County, to help retain full-time LMI employees.

Pulaski County is awarded $250,000 and will provide grants, not to exceed $10,000, to assist small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ripley County is awarded $250,000 to create the Small Business COVID Response Grant which will provide $10,000 to eligible businesses with less than 100 employees.

Tippecanoe County is awarded $250,000 to launch a program to support small businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

Vanderburgh County is awarded $250,000 to provide grants up to $10,000 (each) for small businesses located within Vanderburgh County, but excluding the City of Evansville.

Wabash County is awarded $160,000 and will issue grants to businesses ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, based on retained employee counts. Specifically, the funds will be used for costs incurred or ongoing operating expenses to help to retain LMI jobs.

Loans to businesses to retain jobs

The City of Angola is awarded $250,000 to provide low-interest, forgivable loans to businesses in the retail and restaurant sector.

The City of Hartford City is awarded $250,000 to assist small businesses by providing loans to fund working capital in reopening, restocking, and to help pay for remote work technology.

The City of New Haven is awarded $237,500 to manage the intake process of a new micro-loan program to retain LMI jobs and business.

The Town of North Judson is awarded $250,000 and will start a revolving loan program to help businesses retain jobs and keep their businesses open.

Dearborn County is awarded $250,000 to create a revolving loan fund focused on small to medium-sized businesses that have seen a negative impact due to COVID-19.

Fayette County is awarded $250,000 to assist small businesses, within Fayette County, by providing loans to fund working capital and to help pay for remote work technology.

Grant County is awarded $100,000 to create a COVID-19 Loan Fund to assist 21 county businesses in applying for a $7,500 loan to offset revenue losses, pay bills, sponsor sick-pay for workers, help transition to remote work.

Jefferson County is awarded $250,000 to establish a quick deploy, county-wide, LMI low-interest revolving loan program for critical financial resources to small/micro for-profit businesses for working capital, retention of LMI employees and remote work capabilities.

Parke County is awarded $250,000 to create LMI Revolving Loans which will target business owners or employers that have concentrations of LMI families and individuals.

Randolph County is awarded $250,000 to assist small businesses by providing loans to fund working capital in reopening, restocking, and to help pay for remote work technology.

Switzerland County is awarded $250,000 to establish a Small Business Loan Program. The funds will provide working capital to local small businesses suffering significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitley County is awarded $250,000 to establish a COVID-19 fund, in their existing revolving loan fund program, to continue to create jobs and stimulate private investment.