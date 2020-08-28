3 escape morning attic fire

Two adults and a child escaped a fire in the attic of their home early today, which caused moderate damage to the attic, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Seminole Circle about 8:25 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the attic of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire, which was believed to be electrical in origin, was controlled within 13 minutes, the statement said. It said Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and American Electric Power assisted at the scene.