Victim of Ridgewood Drive shooting identified

A 25-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Ridgewood Drive early today, and his death has been declared a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Justin Cedrick Dawson died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 33rd homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called to the Summit at Ridgewood apartments, in the 1000 block of Ridgewood, at 4:10 a.m. after a caller reported hearing about five shots fired. Police have said they found the victim on the ground suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.