Friday, August 28, 2020 12:14 pm
Chance for scattered storms this afternoon, tonight
The Journal Gazette
There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms from this afternoon into tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall the primary threats, the weather service said.
