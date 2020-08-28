Indiana: 832 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths Friday

Health officials announced today that 832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 91,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,058 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 1,044,049 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state Department of Health, up from 1,034,746 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.