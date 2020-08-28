Friday, August 28, 2020 11:54 am
Vera Bradley donates to nurses' foundation fund
The Journal Gazette
Vera Bradley Inc. of Fort Wayne said today it has raised $633,636 for the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund by donating a percentage of sales from its cotton face masks through July 2020.
The fund provides direct financial assistance, aids mental health and well-being, drives national advocacy and ensures all nurses have access to the latest scientific evidence to protect themselves, prevent the spread of the infection and provide patient care.
