    Friday, August 28, 2020 11:54 am

    Vera Bradley donates to nurses' foundation fund

    The Journal Gazette

    Vera Bradley Inc. of Fort Wayne said today it has raised $633,636 for the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund by donating a percentage of sales from its cotton face masks through July 2020.

    The fund provides direct financial assistance, aids mental health and well-being, drives national advocacy and ensures all nurses have access to the latest scientific evidence to protect themselves, prevent the spread of the infection and provide patient care.

     

     

     

     

     

     

