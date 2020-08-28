Court employees to receive implicit bias training

Implicit bias training will help court employees "become more aware of the world around them and more responsive to the needs of the people they serve," leaders of Allen Superior and Circuit courts said this morning.

Nearly 200 workers -- judges, magistrates and staff from criminal and civil divisions -- will attend training Tuesday at Embassy Theatre. Jill English, director of Interrupting Racism for Children at Child Advocates in Indianapolis, is slated to speak.

In June, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush urged state courts to address bias and racial disparity, and officials during a news conference at the Allen County Courthouse said the training will help. Other initiatives will be announced later, they said.

"We have an opportunity during this historic moment in our nation to reset the conversation," Allen Superior Judge Charles Pratt said. "For too long, citizens have felt unheard when they've asked for better from the institutions that serve them. This time, it's important that we hear them and make meaningful change."

The training was paid for by a grant from the Foellinger Foundation through Great Kids Make Great Communities, a group that offers training for organizations that work with children.

"This is the beginning event," Pratt said. "It is not intended by any stretch of the imagination to be a singular event."

