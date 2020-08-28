Friday: Allen reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Another Allen County resident has died, 21 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus through PCR testing, and antigen tests showed three probably once had the virus. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 4,847.

Today's update from the county Department of Health also said the total number for deaths in the county is now 174.

The total Allen County case count includes 105 probable COVID-19 cases from antigen tests reported since July 28. Positive antigen tests are counted as probable COVID-19 cases, and are now included in the county's contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage. Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.