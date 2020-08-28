Verbatim: New Haven expands small business loan relief

The city of New Haven issued the following news release today:

New Haven, Indiana – Yesterday, August 27, 2020 Lt. Governor Suzanna Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that the City of New Haven was one of 42 communities that would receive grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program. The City of New Haven will receive $237,500 to offer additional support for small businesses.

The City of New Haven will expand their partnership with the Brightpoint Development Fund to offer this product to New Haven businesses. The Economic Revolving Loan Program will provide up to $10,000 to a business at a low interest.

“As a small business owner, myself, I am excited to work with Brightpoint to offer support to New Haven businesses,” state Mayor McMichael.

The additional information for this loan program will be available soon but will be model the existing program. To review the current New Haven Revolving Loan program and find the application visit mybdf.org. For additional help, call (260) 423-3546 ext. 215 or email bdf@mybrightpoint.org.