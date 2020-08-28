The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 28, 2020 8:00 am

    Ardmore Avenue closure

    The Journal Gazette

    Ardmore Avenue at the Gulfstream Drive intersection will be closed Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    Traffic between Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway will be affected by this closure as crews work on a City Utilities project, which should finish Sept. 11.

    For more information, call 260-427-2705.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story