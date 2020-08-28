Friday, August 28, 2020 8:00 am
Ardmore Avenue closure
The Journal Gazette
Ardmore Avenue at the Gulfstream Drive intersection will be closed Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
Traffic between Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway will be affected by this closure as crews work on a City Utilities project, which should finish Sept. 11.
For more information, call 260-427-2705.
