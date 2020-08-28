1 dead after shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a male victim dead early today at an apartment complex west of Johnny Appleseed Park.

Officers said they arrived to the Summit at Ridgewood apartments at 4:10 a.m. after a caller reported hearing about five shots fired. Police said they found the victim on the ground suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

The Allen County coroner’s office will release the person's identity along with the cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.