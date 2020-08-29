Aug. 29: Indiana sees 1,000+ more COVID-19 cases

An additional 1,140 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and eight more have died, state health officials said Saturday.

That brings to 92,434 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

A total of 3,066 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state health department and occurred over multiple days.

As of Saturday, nearly 36% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available across the state, the state health department said.

To date, 1,055,793 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,044,049 on Friday.