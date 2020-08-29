Saturday: Allen reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Another 52 additional Allen County residents have tested positive and five have tested probable. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 4,904, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The total number of deaths in the county remains at 174.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 110 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Positive antigen tests counted as probable COVID-19 cases are now included in the county's contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, which have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic, the department said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.