Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, August 30, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 880 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 93,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,072 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,065,356 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,055,793 on Saturday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.