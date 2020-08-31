Verbatim: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Management Silences Musicians

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians issued the following press release today:

After 15 negotiation sessions over five weeks, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has refused the musicians' offer to return to work for the fall season. The musicians, represented by AFM Local 58, have offered to return to work under the Philharmonic's proposed conditions, provided that they had the security of knowing their contract was intact. Philharmonic representatives rejected the offer and refused to engage in meaningful conversation.

The orchestra committee (elected representatives of the musicians) repeatedly stated that the musicians were willing to “play anywhere, at any time, for any function, if we can make it safe.” The orchestra committee offered to accept a 22 percent salary cut for the musicians to help balance the budget. Management was seeking an initial 60 percent cut to musicians before making their final offer of a 36 percent salary cut. Musicians noted that significantly reduced operating costs and a similar pay reduction in staff salaries would easily balance the budget. Management responded in writing saying they had not yet calculated the cost savings from the cancellations.

The Philharmonic informed musicians on July 15th that they would be furloughed beginning September 1. Negotiations for a potential fall season began shortly after the furlough announcement but progress was slow. The Managing Director and CEO of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Jim Palermo, did not attend any of the fifteen negotiation sessions.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is attempting to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to eliminate protections and conditions that are standard for American orchestras. Other orchestras in our region and across the country were able to announce entire seasons of performances because they worked collaboratively with their musicians to continue the mission of their organizations. Fort Wayne Philharmonic management did not meet with the musicians for months and failed to make any plans for the fall prior to furloughing the musicians.

“Over the course of negotiations, the management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has shown disdain for us as working musicians, unscrupulous negotiating tactics and a jarring lack of empathy,” said Andy Lott, Principal Trumpet of the orchestra and chair of the orchestra committee.

Orchestras and other artistic institutions are facing challenges and uncertainty and the musicians felt the burden should not fall solely on them to balance the budget. “The idea of shared sacrifice to aid in the preservation of our institution fell on deaf ears, because it would require cutting their own salaries.” said Vivianne Bélanger, 2nd flute and secretary of the orchestra committee.

Musicians attempted to compromise by offering to work only weekday evenings, all day Saturday, and much of Sunday but management insisted on being able to schedule its musicians morning, noon and night at a significantly reduced salary.

“It's difficult to get by on our salary alone and a 36% pay cut would make it next to impossible. We expressed a willingness to accept lower salaries, but most of us would need to get another full-time job to support our families because of the significant salary cuts,” said Dennis Fick, who has been Principal Bassoon of the orchestra for 42 years and served as orchestra committee chair for 21 years.

“Fortunately, we have an extremely supportive board of directors who have donated significant amounts of time and money.” Lott said. “I served as a musician representative to the board of directors for 2 years and everyone in the room genuinely loves the musicians and the orchestra. This leads me and the rest of the orchestra committee to wonder if the board actually knows what is happening behind the scenes of its orchestra. We are still willing and eager to return to work, discuss how to bring music to the community and fulfill the mission of the organization, but it cannot happen without collaboration from our management.”