3 named finalists for Allen Superior Court judgeship

Two magistrates and a law clerk have been chosen as finalists to become an Allen Superior Court judge.

Allen Superior Magistrate Samuel Keirns, Allen Circuit Magistrate Steven Godfrey and Andrew Teel, law clerk for U.S. District Judge Holly Brady, were among five candidates interviewed today for the post likely to be vacated by Judge Wendy Davis.

Davis is running to succeed retiring Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts, and she does not have an opponent in the November election.

Keirns has been a magistrate in the Superior Court criminal division since 2011. Godfrey, a former Allen County prosecutor, has been a Circuit Court magistrate since 2018. Teel worked in private practice before becoming Brady's law clerk.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has 60 days from the time he receives the names of the finalists to choose the county's next judge, according to state law.

The Allen County Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed the three men and magistrates Jason Custer and Lori Morgan today.

