DeKalb County confirms 3 deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases

The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed three deaths and 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the DeKalb County health officer said today.

The residents range in age from 3 to 92-years-old. Nine residents are recovering at home. The status of the other residents was not available.

The total cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County is now at seven deaths and 352 COVID-19 positive cases.