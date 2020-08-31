Indiana: 897 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

Health officials said today that 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 94,196 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,077 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,076,947 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,065,356 Sunday, the statement said. The state health department said 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and 83% of ventilators are available around the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.