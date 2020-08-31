The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 31, 2020

    Labor Day holiday closings

    The Journal Gazette

    In recognition of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 7, some businesses will be closed:

    • All Allen County offices will be closed on Sept. 7 and reopen for business Sept. 8.
    • All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday through Sept. 7. Branches will reopen for business Sept. 8. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to www.in.gov/bmv.

     

