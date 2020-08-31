Area gas prices see increase

Gas prices in Fort Wayne went up 12.6 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.21, a daily survey of 201 gas stations by GasBuddy found.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 16.4 cents a gallon higher than last month and 18.2 cents lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Nationally, the average price of gas was $2.22 a gallon, up 3.5 cents from last week and 4 cents from last month, the statement said. The price was 34.4 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.

Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to close, limiting production and causing prices to edge higher, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHann said he expects an uptick in prices in the next few days, with decreases coming after the Labor Day holiday when demand decreases.