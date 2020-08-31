CMP Group recalls standoff and wide dock ladders due to the edges on the side of the steps are sharp and can cut consumers, posing a laceration hazard.

This recall involves aluminum standoff and wide step dock ladders sold in three sizes; three steps, four steps and five steps with the following models and UPC numbers:

Model DE2053F 3 and UPC 776113205303

Model DE2054F 4 and UPC 776113205402

Model DE2055F 5 and UPC 77611320550

Model DE2043F 3 and UPC 776113204306

Model DE2044F 4 and UPC 776113204405

Model DE2045F 5 and UPC 776113204504

The recalled dock ladders are silver in color.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dock ladders and contact CMP Group to return the ladders for a full refund or a free replacement ladder.

Consumers can contact CMP Group Ltd. at 800-295-3625 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at vaughanwarranty@cmpgroup.net, or online at www.cmpgroup.net and click on product notice for more information.

The standoff ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at Boat Hoist, CWR Electronics, and Global Industrial Distribution from September 2017 through July 2020. The wide step ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at CWR Electronics and Global Industrial Distribution from June 2019 through July 2020. The recalled ladders sold for between $150 and $250.