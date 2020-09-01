Publishing company to close Kendallville printing operation

A Chicago-based publishing company plans to close its Kendallville printing operation by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs, according to a filing with state officials.

LSC Communications US cited "continued deterioration of market conditions" for its decision to close the plant at 2500 Marion Drive. Job cuts are scheduled to begin Oct. 1, according to the WARN notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

Any workers who receive less than 60 days notice of job loss will continue to be paid for the full 60 days, according to the company's filing.

LSC Communications' facility at 3094 Lester Drive in Kendallville won't be affected by the closure, according to the filing.

The Marion Drive operation will close permanently on Dec. 23, a human resources official said in the filing.

Kendallville, which is in Noble County, has a population of about 10,000.

