Coldiron proposes 'Fix and Heal' health-care plan

Democratic congressional candidate Chip Coldiron has proposed a health care plan that would allow anyone to enroll in Medicare, the federal insurance program for people 65 and older.

Coldiron on Tuesday released what he called his "Fix and Heal" plan, an eight-point legislative platform that also would roll back Trump administration revisions to the Affordable Care Act and eliminate work requirements for Medicaid, the state and federal medical insurance program for low-income people.

Coldiron said in a statement that his proposal is "a direct response to the concerns I’ve heard from voters."

Coldiron, a science teacher at Norwell High School in Ossian, is challenging second-term Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Jared Thompson, Coldiron's campaign manager, said in a telephone interview: "An overwhelming number of the folks that Chip talks to on the trail have cited health care, health care costs or insurance as the top or one of the top two or three issues they are dealing with, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit."

Thompson said Coldiron's plan focuses on extending medical coverage to people who are uninsured or underinsured, controlling health care costs without sacrificing care quality and ensuring equity of care access for minority and rural communities.

Coldiron's campaign has not estimated the cost of the plan. Critics of a Medicare public option, which has been embraced by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, have said it would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the national debt and require a large boost in payroll taxes that fund Medicare.

Thompson said that under "Fix and Heal," workers who choose to enroll in Medicare rather than receive employer-provided insurance would be charged an income-based payroll tax. The current Medicare payroll tax rate is a flat 1.45% for employees and employers

Coldiron's plan would allow Medicaid enrollees to enroll in Medicare without having to pay premiums. It also would establish a "universal coverage guarantee" by automatically enrolling people without health insurance in Medicare after a year unless they choose to opt out.

Banks dismissed the proposal, likening it to a universal Medicare program championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.

"Chip Coldiron is showing northeast Indiana just how liberal he really is by releasing a Bernie Sanders inspired government run health care plan that would harm Hoosiers. His plan is irresponsible, costly and would hurt older Americans who depend on Medicare for coverage," Banks said in a statement to The Journal Gazette.

Banks noted that he recently released another version of his Hospital Competition Act, which he said "would tackle the biggest driver of health care costs." First introduced in 2018, the bill would, among other things, incentivize de-consolidation of hospital systems in urban areas, boost federal oversight of hospital competition and prices, repeal the ban on construction of physician-owned hospitals, require hospitals to publish the cost of their 100 most common services and equalize insurance reimbursement rates for hospital outpatient departments and independent physician practices.

