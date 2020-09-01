K's after Pochiro

The Komets have made a contract offer to Zach Pochiro, who had 34 goals and 58 points in 63 games for Allen in 2018-19. He played last season in Denmark.

A 26-year-old center, Pochiro was a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2013. Despite rumors to the contrary, Pochiro hasn't yet signed the contract with the Komets, the team confirmed.

Also, the ECHL will hold virtual meetings Wednesday to make sure they're still on track for a Dec. 4 start. I don't expect that target date to change at this point.

