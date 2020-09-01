DeKalb County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, the county health officer said today.

The residents are 16. 19 and 91, the health officer said in a statement. One resident is recovering at home; the status of the other two residents was not available.

DeKalb County has had 354 positive cases, the statement said. It said one case reported Monday was retracted by the Indiana State Department of Health and added to another county.