Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 721 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 94,891 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,093 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,083,765 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the Department of Health, up from 1,076,947 on Monday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.