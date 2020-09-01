Tuesday, September 01, 2020 11:04 am
Showers, storms possible this afternoon, evening
The Journal Gazette
Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as the main threats, the National Weather Service said.
It said off-and-on chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Wednesday and Thursday in Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and in Van Wert County, Ohio, but severe weather is not expected.
