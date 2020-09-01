The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 01, 2020

    Showers, storms possible this afternoon, evening

    Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as the main threats, the National Weather Service said.

    It said off-and-on chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Wednesday and Thursday in Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and in Van Wert County, Ohio, but severe weather is not expected.

     

