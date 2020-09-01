71-year-old ID'd as victim in Friday fatal fire

A 71-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County coroner as the victim in a fatal mobile home fire Friday.

Just after 5 p.m., Talmedge L. Stewart, was found on the couch in the living room, in the 15000 block of Mill Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, a statement from the coroner’s office said today.

Stewart died from inhalation of products of combustion, the coroner said after an autopsy. His death has been ruled an accident.

The fire remains under investigation.