Firefighter hurt in house blaze

Investigators in Fort Wayne are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze that left a firefighter with injuries Monday night.

Crews arrived to the two-story home, 4821 S. Calhoun St., at 10:22 p.m. and found flames reaching into the roof area, officials said.

The blaze was under control in 25 minutes, but a firefighter was hurt during the incident. Officials said the house, which was heavily damaged, appeared vacant and undergoing renovation.

No further information was provided.