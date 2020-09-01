Tuesday, September 01, 2020 6:07 am
Firefighter hurt in house blaze
The Journal Gazette
Investigators in Fort Wayne are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze that left a firefighter with injuries Monday night.
Crews arrived to the two-story home, 4821 S. Calhoun St., at 10:22 p.m. and found flames reaching into the roof area, officials said.
The blaze was under control in 25 minutes, but a firefighter was hurt during the incident. Officials said the house, which was heavily damaged, appeared vacant and undergoing renovation.
No further information was provided.
