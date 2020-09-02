Van Wert man injured in crash

A Van Wert, Ohio, man was seriously injured in a crash this morning in Van Wert, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

A highway patrol van came upon the crash at 10:50 a.m. on U.S. 30 at Richey Road, near milepost 9, the highway patrol at Van Wert said in a statement.

Investigators believe a car driven by Lucinda Oechsle, 59, of Van Wert, was traveling north on Richey Road, when she attempted to turn west onto U.S. 30. A semi, driven by Greg Gooding, 42, of Carlton, Ohio, was traveling west on U.S. 30 and had moved into the left lane to pass slower traffic.

Oechsle sideswiped the semi, pushing her car into the guardrail, investigators say. She was cited for failure to yield.

Oechsle received minor injuries. Her passenger, Jay Oechsle, 58, also of Van Wert, received serious injuries. Police say both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Oechsles were transported to a local hospital to be treated. Gooding was not injured.