Midwest auto dealer Bob Rohrman dies at 87

Robert Rohrman, the president and founder of the Bob Rohrman Auto Group, died Tuesday from natural causes, according to a news release.

He was 87.

The Lafayette native, who was known for his TV commercials, started his first used car lot in 1963 in his hometown and opened his first new car franchise with Toyota in 1970, the release said.

The auto group now has more than two dozen locations in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, including six in Fort Wayne. Bob Rohrman is one of the largest privately operated automobile dealer groups in North America, the release said.