Embassy reschedules 'Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience' to March 2021

"Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" at the Embassy has been rescheduled to March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 28, the Embassy said today, but because of COVID-19 concerns it was rescheduled. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.

Ticketholders who cannot attend the rescheduled date will be given a refund at the point of purchase for the next 30 days, the Embassy said.

Tickets purchased at the Embassy or through ticketmaster.com using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. Refunds can take up to a month. Ticketholders with tickets purchased by cash or gift card will need to contact the Embassy box office by phone at 260-424-5665.

Tickets purchased through other channels cannot be refunded through the Embassy.

The Embassy box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.