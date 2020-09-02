The Journal Gazette
 
    Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man believed to be in extreme danger and who may need medical assistance.

    Larry Wayne Jackson, 82, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. today, state police said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 187 pounds, and has gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a Marine Corps hat, red shirt and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2004 GMC truck with Indiana license plate D808DZ.

    Anyone with information about Jackson is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.

     

