Wednesday, September 02, 2020 3:33 pm
State police to increase patrols for holiday weekend
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana State Police said today it will have increased patrols this weekend in an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.
The patrols are funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state police said.
Hoosiers who are planning to drink over the holiday weekend should designate a driver or have a plan to get home safely, they said.
Motorists who encounter drunk drivers are encouraged to call 911.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story