    State police to increase patrols for holiday weekend

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana State Police said today it will have increased patrols this weekend in an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

    The patrols are funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, state police said.

    Hoosiers who are planning to drink over the holiday weekend should designate a driver or have a plan to get home safely, they said.

    Motorists who encounter drunk drivers are encouraged to call 911.

     

