Wednesday, September 02, 2020 2:06 pm
Police seek information on 5 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying five people they say are persons of interest in the morning fatal shooting at the Quick Stop gas station on East State Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the subjects are asked to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-9253.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story