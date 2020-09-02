The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 02, 2020

    Police seek information on 5 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in identifying five people they say are persons of interest in the morning fatal shooting at the Quick Stop gas station on East State Boulevard.

    Anyone with information about the subjects are asked to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-9253.

