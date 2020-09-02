Embassy cancels May 2021 musical

Broadway at the Embassy has canceled "Beautiful – The Carol King Musical," citing COVID-19 concerns.

The musical was scheduled for May 10, 2021, a statement from the Embassy said today.

Refunds for the event will be issued at the original point of purchase, the statement said.

Purchases through the Embassy or ticketmaster.com using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded.

Ticketholders who purchased tickets using a gift card or cash will need to contact the Embassy. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Refunds can take up to a month to process.